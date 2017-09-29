Woman, 28, robbed in Fairview

A Port Elizabeth woman managed to escape unscathed after being robbed inside her Fairview home yesterday.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the incident happened shortly before 1am when a lone robber broke open a window to access the Mohammed Desai Street house.

“The woman heard glass break and got out of bed. By that stage, the suspect was inside the house and standing in the passage,” he said.

“A confrontation ensued and the suspect attempted to attack the 28-year-old woman.

“During the incident, the suspect grabbed the woman’s iPhone 7. In a panic, the woman started to scream.”

Rheeder said the suspect then jumped out of the same window through which he had entered and escaped.