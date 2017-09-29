Talk show host Xolani Gwala reveals he has colon cancer

Radio 702 talk show host Xolani Gwala has revealed he has colon cancer.

Updating listeners on Friday, Gwala said his cancer was at an advanced stage.

“I’m living with something big. I found out that I have colon cancer‚ which was advanced‚” Gwala told fellow 702 presenter Stephen Grootes.

He said he had undergone his first operation and would start chemotherapy next week.

“It’s going to be a long fight‚ but a fight that I’m ready for.”

Gwala said he found out about the cancer after suffering from a fever.

“This was so sudden. In April‚ I was running the London Marathon. Suddenly you have a fever‚ you go to the doctor and you are told you have cancer.”

His oncologist Dr Omondi Ogudi said Gwala’s cancer had spread to the liver.

Gwala has been off air since he found out about the cancer.

He initially told his listeners that doctors were investigating what was wrong with him.

