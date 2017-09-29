Police release identikit of man wanted in connection with murder

Port Elizabeth police have released an identikit of a man wanted in connection with a murder on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said Zamuxolo Hulushe, 46, was shot dead in his Veeplaas home at about 3pm on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that three male suspects entered the house in Kani Street, Veeplaas, searching for Hulushe,” Beetge said.

“While one suspect kept his son at gunpoint in the lounge, two suspects went to the back room and shot and killed Hulushe. All three suspects then left without taking anything.”

Beetge said an identikit of one of the suspects was created. He asked anyone with information which could identify the suspect and/or his location to contact the Motherwell Operational Command centre on 041-408 7847.