New NGO will assist with housing matters

Bringing poorer communities closer to improved housing conditions is one of the aims of a new non-government organisation that was launched at Port Elizabeth’s City Hall yesterday.

The Human Settlements Action Group was launched under the auspices of the Ubutyebi Trust in a bid to ensure that poorer communities in the metro have access to well located, adequate housing.

The NGO’s core mandate is to address problems in housing and urban planning through partnerships between communities, civil society and local government.

Ubutyebi trustee Eldridge Jerry said the trust did not work directly with communities, but rather through intermediaries.

He said the debate centred around how best to support communities with the struggles they faced on a daily basis.

Another trustee, Vijay Makanjee, said the NGO would aim to fill three key roles to ensure people got proper assistance on housing issues. These were:

Setting up a clinic of professionals whom people could approach with any issues;

Looking at research-based data accumulation; and

Policy intervention based on previously gathered research and data gathered through the above two functions.