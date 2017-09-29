Government has approved the transfer of funds from the National Revenue Fund to South African Airways (SAA) to allow the airline to address debt obligations to Citibank.

“Funds will also be used to assist SAA with its immediate working capital requirements‚” the National Treasury said in a statement.

“This payment was done in terms of section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act. This section of legislation states that the Minister can authorise the use of funds to defray expenditure of an exceptional nature which is currently not provided for and which cannot‚ without serious prejudice to the public interest‚ be postponed to a future Parliamentary appropriation of funds. The due process laid out in the legislation will be followed.

“A default by the airline on the R3-billion would have triggered a call on the guarantee exposure totaling R16.4-billion‚ leading to an outflow from the NRF and possibly resulting in elevated perceptions of risk related to the rest of SAA’s guaranteed debt.”

“…Given the nature of the problems at SAA‚ section 16 of the PFMA had to be used as the last resort.”

TimesLIVE previously reported that SAA owed nearly R7-billion in debt and was recently ordered to pay back R1.9-billion to Citibank by September 30‚ just two months after receiving a state bailout of R2.3-billion to pay back money owed to the Standard Chartered bank.

Last week SAA announced the appointment of its new CEO‚ Vuyani Jarana‚ who takes up his position at the start of November on a five-year contract.