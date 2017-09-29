Food products stolen during break-ins show tough times

Food stolen in more than one in every five house break-ins reflects that times are tough‚ Statistics SA statistician-general Pali Lehohla said yesterday.

Stats SA had done other studies which found hunger and poverty had increased, he said as the service released its 2016-17 Victims of Crime Survey.

It included 30 000 households with individuals aged 16 years or older, to gather the national perception of crime.

It found that food was stolen in 22.8% of the house break-ins.

“The most common items stolen were electronic goods (54.4%)‚ cellphones (29.1%) and personal items like jewellery (25.3%),” Lehohla said.

An estimated total of 1.46 million crimes were experienced at 1.15 million households‚ representing 7.2% of all homes.

“It is a slight dip from 10.2% in 2013-14 and 8.5% in 2015-16.

House break-ins were the most common (52.9%)‚ followed by livestock theft (11.3%) and house robbery (10%).

“Your home is not very safe‚” Lehohla said.