Breakthrough in cardiac care at Provincial
In a historic first for the Eastern Cape, a team of cardiologists and technicians performed the first procedure to cure an irregular heartbeat at a Port Elizabeth state hospital last week.
This treatment was previously available locally to patients with medical aid, but not in state hospitals.
Dr Adele Greyling, the first paediatric cardiologist in the country to super-specialise in electrophysiology (the treatment of heartbeat disturbances), led the team performing the procedure at Provincial Hospital.
She said the procedure on an adult patient went very well and she was grateful for that.
Known as a catheter ablation, the procedure is minimally invasive. Doctors first ascertain which parts of the heart are giving off abnormal electrical impulses and a catheter is then used to destroy these tiny areas.
Greyling said patients from the Eastern Cape who needed catheter ablation for heart rhythm disturbances were sent to Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town in the past.
“They [Groote Schuur] could only help a limited number of Eastern Cape patients and the waiting lists were very long.”
Greyling was the first paediatric cardiologist to be trained at Dora Nginza Hospital by Dr Lungile Pepeta, now the dean of health sciences at Nelson Mandela University.
Greyling qualified at the University of Pretoria in 1999. She worked at George Hospital before spending four years in the UK.
In 2008, she started working in Port Elizabeth in private practice before joining Pepeta in 2011 to specialise in paediatric cardiology.
Following a two-year fellowship in Belgium, Greyling became the first paediatric cardiologist in the country to also qualify as an electrophysiologist.
The director of clinical services for Livingstone and Provincial hospitals, Dr Mojalefa Maseloa, said they were already receiving referrals for treatment from as far as Johannesburg.