Breakthrough in cardiac care at Provincial

In a historic first for the Eastern Cape, a team of cardiologists and technicians performed the first procedure to cure an irregular heartbeat at a Port Elizabeth state hospital last week.

This treatment was previously available locally to patients with medical aid, but not in state hospitals.

Dr Adele Greyling, the first paediatric cardiologist in the country to super-specialise in electrophysiology (the treatment of heartbeat disturbances), led the team performing the procedure at Provincial Hospital.

She said the procedure on an adult patient went very well and she was grateful for that.

Known as a catheter ablation, the procedure is minimally invasive. Doctors first ascertain which parts of the heart are giving off abnormal electrical impulses and a catheter is then used to destroy these tiny areas.

Greyling said patients from the Eastern Cape who needed catheter ablation for heart rhythm disturbances were sent to Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town in the past.