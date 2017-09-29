Latest:
News 

80 Ferraris set to turn heads in Bay at tour start

Amir Chetty 0 Comment
Levi van Rensburg, 4, is thrilled at the sight of visiting Ferraris at the Boardwalk, from where the Ferrari Owners Club of South Africa’s 50th anniversary tour starts this morning
Picture: Fredlin Adriaan

A car carrier loaded with bright red Ferraris rolled into Port Elizabeth yesterday, ahead of a five-day tour of the Garden Route by the Prancing Horses.

The 80 cars and their owners, some of whom chose to drive their Ferraris down instead, were to spend the night in the city before starting the tour, which will continue on to Cape Town.

They leave from the Boardwalk between 8am and 8.30am today.

Ferrari Owners Club of South Africa chairman Barry Simon, 71, said the club did Garden Route Tours regularly, but this year it was also celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The event, which coincides with Ferrari’s 70th anniversary, has drawn Ferrari fanatics from across the country.

The tour includes stops in Knysna, Hermanus and Franschhoek, and ends with a gala dinner at GrandWest in Cape Town on October 6.

Ferrari club members from the US and United Arab Emirates could swell the number of participants to about 120 by the time of the final dinner.

