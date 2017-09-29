80 Ferraris set to turn heads in Bay at tour start

A car carrier loaded with bright red Ferraris rolled into Port Elizabeth yesterday, ahead of a five-day tour of the Garden Route by the Prancing Horses.

The 80 cars and their owners, some of whom chose to drive their Ferraris down instead, were to spend the night in the city before starting the tour, which will continue on to Cape Town.

They leave from the Boardwalk between 8am and 8.30am today.