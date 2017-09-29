7 reasons not to try to win the €177m EuroMillions jackpot

SPONSORED | That kind of wealth isn’t for everyone, you know

By now we all know the EuroMillions has rolled over, which means everyone has the chance to win this year’s largest jackpot of €177-million (about R2.8-billion). And yes, we mean everyone.

Now, thanks to Jackpot.com, we can bet on the EuroMillions from South Africa. The question is, should you? We know €177-million is a lot of money, but that kind of wealth isn’t for everyone.

Here are seven reasons why you shouldn’t try to win:

You don’t like the water and wouldn’t want a yacht. You have a passion for budgeting and don’t want to risk giving that up. You don’t like travelling. Your savings account is overflowing already. You can’t find an internet connection, so buying a ticket is impossible. The chances of winning any money in the EuroMillions are 1 in 13, and the chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 139,838,160 – and those odds are too good for your taste. To bet, you must create an account at Jackpot.com, select the EuroMillions lottery and pick five numbers from 1 to 50, as well as two Lucky Stars between 1 and 12 – and you just don’t have any lucky numbers.

If none of those reasons apply to you, go to Jackpot.com to place your bet now. If you need help, Jackpot.com’s knowledgeable customer experience team is happy to help you take part in this or any of its 17 other exciting lotteries.

Don’t forget to sign up for a subscription with Jackpot.com in case of another rollover. Right now, throughout September, Jackpot.com is offering a discount of up to 30% off subscriptions, which includes lotteries such as the EuroMillions and Powerball. If you sign up before the end of the month (which is tomorrow!) your discount will continue for as long as you choose, so you’ll never miss a chance to win.

The question is, is €177-million right for you?

This article was paid for by Jackpot.com.