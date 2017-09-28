Street traders given a lifeline

Public anger spurs metro U-turn on removal of informal sellers

A public backlash has forced Nelson Mandela Bay officials to make a complete U-turn on the removal of informal traders, with the municipality now promising to wait until they are provided with alternative trading space.

This follows stinging criticism on social media and in letters and SMSes to The Herald after the wares of informal traders in 8th Avenue, Walmer, were confiscated on Friday by municipal rangers and metro police when they could not produce trading permits.

The municipality’s change of heart was revealed by economic development political head Andrew Whitfield at a mayoral committee meeting yesterday.

The lifeline thrown to the informal traders will see them being given temporary permits to trade on municipal land.

Whitfield said a coordinating committee had been formed to process the permits and identify areas of trading.

The metro had resolved two weeks ago to clamp down on formal and informal businesses that were trading illegally in the city.

“The office of the city manager has issued an instruction to cease all removals,” Whitfield said yesterday.

“The [departments] of economic development and human settlements have had conversations and there has been better coordination on the issue.

“This does not [alter] the fact that there are bylaws in the city that need to be enforced – however, they need to be enforced with compassion and alternatives need to be made available.”

He said the informal traders policy which was under review would address this.

The policy – which has been workshopped – is expected to be tabled in council in November after public participation.

Whitfield said the coordinating committee would meet tomorrow to discuss how and when the seized goods would be returned to the 8th Avenue informal traders.

Zimbabwean Lucky Kaliati, 32, of North End, whose goods were confiscated at 8th Avenue last week, said the new developments meant there was hope.

“As a collective, this means a lot to us – it means our families can’t go hungry,” he said.

“This is our bread and butter and we are happy that there is light at the end of the tunnel, because this [carving furniture] is our talent and it’s all we can do to feed our families.”

Kaliati said they had been saddened by the way the city had handled their removal.

“At first, we thought it was a xenophobic incident when we noticed that they were only targeting foreigners, but our hope was revived by the support that we have been getting from the community and we are grateful,” he said.

However, by noon yesterday, other 8th Avenue informal traders said they had still not received feedback from the metro on the new developments.

Takawira Chikomba, 34, said it was a relief to hear about the municipality’s promise of assistance.