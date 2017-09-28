Founder of the Playboy empire‚ Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91 of natural causes.

BBC News has on Thursday morning reported that Playboy Inc Enterprises confirmed the news. It also reported that Hugh’s son‚ Cooper paid tribute to his father.

He said that Hugh would be “greatly missed by many”.

The businessman began publishing Playboy magazine from his home in 1953‚ which over the years grew to become one of the largest selling men’s magazines.

Hugh was also known for his lavish lifestyle‚ silk pyjamas‚ and huge parties in his mansions with his Playboy models.

The official Playboy Twitter page also shared one of Hugh’s famous quotes.

“Life is too short to be living somebody else’s dream‚” read a quote from Hugh.

