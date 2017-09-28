Health plan gets private sector nod

Chief executives offer support in kicking off NHI project

Several of South Africa’s chief executives in the private healthcare sector say they are ready to engage in implementing National Health Insurance (NHI) projects and programmes that will make a difference in people’s lives.

They were part of a panel discussion during the Hospital Association of South Africa conference at the Cape Town International Centre.

During the discussion, the adviser on the NHI, Vishal Brijlal, outlined the scheme’s priorities as maternal health, the screening and treatment of paediatric cancer, school health, and care for the elderly and the disabled, along with mental health screening.

He said having a policy was not sufficient and it needed planning, implementation and cooperation.

“We will not just wake up one morning and there will be universal healthcare,” he said.

Mediclinic Southern Africa chief executive Koert Pretorius said the private sector could offer its spare capacity to the public sector and could offer to treat a percentage of prioritised cases at a lower cost.