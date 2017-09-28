Federation boss firmly behind Ramaphosa

Cosatu president S’dumo Dlamini moved to bolster the federation’s stance in the tripartite alliance‚ saying they would assert themselves in electing deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa as president at the ANC’s elective conference in December.

Dlamini, who led the march by Cosatu members through Durban’s city centre, said Ramaphosa should be given a chance to lead.

“We have a direct say in the leadership of the ANC because it affects us. We are a part of the ANC‚” he said.

He went on to condemn divisions in the alliance and within Cosatu itself.

“Let’s fix our problems in the alliance and we need to reconfigure ourselves now.