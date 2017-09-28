Federation boss firmly behind Ramaphosa
Cosatu president S’dumo Dlamini moved to bolster the federation’s stance in the tripartite alliance‚ saying they would assert themselves in electing deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa as president at the ANC’s elective conference in December.
Dlamini, who led the march by Cosatu members through Durban’s city centre, said Ramaphosa should be given a chance to lead.
“We have a direct say in the leadership of the ANC because it affects us. We are a part of the ANC‚” he said.
He went on to condemn divisions in the alliance and within Cosatu itself.
“Let’s fix our problems in the alliance and we need to reconfigure ourselves now.
“Cosatu has one voice and we will not be divided,” he said.
“I want to say that whoever was kicked out by Cosatu, they know why.
“I am not referring to the workers, I am talking about those who were once in leadership. “Stop talking about Cosatu.” Dlamini‚ seen as an ally of President Jacob Zuma‚ had alluded earlier to a plot from those within the tripartite alliance to oust him.
Speaking on Ukhozi FM’s current affairs show on Tuesday evening‚ Dlamini said some of these individuals were working with the media to drive a wedge between him and the rest of the Cosatu leadership‚ and that of the tripartite alliance.
His comments came days after reports emerged that he had not taken part in preparations for yesterday’s march against state capture.