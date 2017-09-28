BREAKING: Helicopter crash outside Cape Town
[LWANDLE] – Helicopter crashes killing one.
— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) September 28, 2017
A helicopter crashed near a high school in Somerset West approximately 50km from Cape Town just after noon on Thursday.
Cape Town traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed that one person‚ the pilot‚ was killed in the crash near Nomzamo High School.
Roads around the crash site have been closed off while emergency services attend to the scene.
This is a developing story.