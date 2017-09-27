Three arrested for stock theft

Three suspects have been arrested after they were found in possession of suspected stolen stock on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said patrolling SAPS members of Kinkelbos in the Eastern Cape stopped and searched a white Nissan LDV on the N2 a few kilometres from the police station.

Upon their search, 14 sheep carcasses (skinned and without heads) were found and the explanation given by the suspects was not sufficient for the police members.

“There is a suspicion that the stock might have been stolen from the Cookhouse area,” Beetge said.

The suspects aged 29, 33 and 39 were arrested and charged for the possession of suspected stolen property and the vehicle and carcasses were confiscated.

The three suspects will be appearing in the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, 28 September 2017.

The case will be investigated by the SAPS Stock Theft Unit and any person with information that might assist SAPS with this investigation, especially farmers that have missing sheep stock, can contact the investigating officer, Captain Gary du Randt on 082-958-9099.

“The Motherwell Cluster Stations, including Paterson, Kinkelbos and Swartkops, have intensified searching delivery vehicles moving on major roads through the area during late nights and early mornings in an attempt to clamp down on the transporting of stolen stock and meats,” Beetge said.