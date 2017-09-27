Phakisa projects unveiled

The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) unveiled a fleet of Operation Phakisa projects yesterday to visiting Deputy Minister in the Presidency Buti Manamela, including an expanded aquaculture zone off the Port Elizabeth harbour’s north jetty.

Port manager Rajesh Dana said the new projects – aquaculture, maritime training, boat building and repairs, and commercial and “people’s port” operations including the launch of a waterfront in 2019 – highlighted the region’s readiness for Phakisa.

Launched by President Jacob Zuma in 2014, as a fast-results delivery programme, Phakisa had the potential to catalyse economic liberation, Dana said.

And the Eastern Cape, through its three commercial ports of Port Elizabeth, Ngqura and East London, was perfectly placed to drive this programme.

“We are ready to take the future into our own hands.”

Braving a howling Port Elizabeth wind, Manamela was shown the new aquaculture zone, which will extend 84ha off the harbour’s northern jetty and include the jetty itself for land-based operations. It will embrace the existing 20ha area already used by the Zwembesi oyster farm.