Facebook expert warns users of hacking risk

South African social media users are particularly at risk of being hacked as a result of poor digital literacy.

Facebook safety policy manager for Africa‚ Julie de Bailliencourt‚ said raising awareness on how to protect user accounts was a particular concern for the company in South Africa.

De Bailliencourt was in the country for a series of seminars to engage with NGOs and other stakeholders on the issue of online safety.

Her visit came in a week when popular radio host and author‚ Redi Tlhabi‚ had her personal Twitter account hacked while she was in New York to facilitate a series of United Nations conversations.

De Bailliencourt said the social media company‚ which has more than two billion users worldwide and 16 million active monthly users in South Africa‚ could only do so much to protect users from being hacked but that education was important for being safe online.

“For hacking‚ we’re trying to raise awareness on not sharing your password with your friends or partner‚” she said.

“Because we can put the best safety mechanisms in place but if you’re going to share your password‚ then it undoes a lot of the good practices.

“There’s also a huge focus on education‚ so digital literacy is important.” Centre for Justice and Crime Prevention researcher Joanne Phyfer