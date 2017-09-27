Ex-city girl wants help to teach children in village

Sarah Beth McAdam left Cape Town for a tiny village in the former Transkei seven years ago – and found happiness.

Now she wants to give back to the community which had embraced her.

Originally from Muizenberg‚ she visited Rhini Village in Coffee Bay.

There she fell in love with one of the residents‚ Nhaza Ndevu‚ and wedding bells started to ring, so they were married.

Qualified as a Montessori teacher‚ McAdam wants to teach English to the village’s children.