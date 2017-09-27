Ex-city girl wants help to teach children in village
Sarah Beth McAdam left Cape Town for a tiny village in the former Transkei seven years ago – and found happiness.
Now she wants to give back to the community which had embraced her.
Originally from Muizenberg‚ she visited Rhini Village in Coffee Bay.
There she fell in love with one of the residents‚ Nhaza Ndevu‚ and wedding bells started to ring, so they were married.
Qualified as a Montessori teacher‚ McAdam wants to teach English to the village’s children.
Her daughter is home-schooled, but a building is needed for the rest of the children.
“After school‚ a group of kids who interact with us – mainly from my daughter’s room‚” she said.
She is pleading with South Africans to help raise R40 000, to build a classroom for an after-school programme.
McAdam said yesterday R5 177 had been raised so far through a crowd-funding website, BackaBuddy.
“We have only had it [website] up for about a week, but it seems like it is getting some exposure,” she said.
“It would be nice if we get some bigger donations, but I am happy so far.”
McAdam’s plan is to use a family- owned piece of land at the village.
She has spoken to the chief of the village about the classroom plan.
“We are going to get ahead with the building as soon as we get more money together‚” McAdam said.
Children will attend for free, but she hopes to also secure donations for furniture and the building’s upkeep.
Children between grades 1 to 5 who struggle with English are targeted.
“After school‚ we will be able to rotate about 10 children a month so most of the kids will have exposure in the classroom‚” she said.