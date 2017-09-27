Cruelty to animals charge withdrawn

Charges related to the cruelty of animals have been withdrawn against a Jeffreys Bay horse ranch owner.

Featherfoot Horse Ranch’s Rick Erasmus was accused by the SPCA in January of neglecting the horses.

The allegations emerged after photographs of seemingly emaciated horses attracted attention on social media.

Represented by attorney Ryno Scholtz, Erasmus made a brief appearance in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where the case was struck from the roll at the request of the prosecution.