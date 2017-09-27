Cosatu President S’dumo Dlamini moved to bolster the federation’s stance in the tripartite alliance‚ saying they would assert themselves in electing Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s elective conference in December.

Thousands of federation members‚ led by Dlamini‚ marched through Durban’s city centre on Wednesday.

The demonstration formed part of a national “shutdown” in opposition to state capture.

As protesters edged their way towards the steps at city hall‚ they sang songs likening the Gupta family to dogs.

“AmaGupta ayizinja‚” they sang.

On their backing of Ramaphosa to lead the ANC‚ Dlamini said that he should be given “a chance to lead”.

“We have a direct say in the leadership of the ANC because it impacts us. We are a part of the ANC‚” he said.

He went on to condemn divisions in the alliance and within Cosatu itself.

“Let’s fix our problems in the alliance and we need to reconfigure ourselves now. Cosatu has one voice and we will not be divided.

“I want to say to who ever was kicked out by Cosatu they know why‚ I am not referring to the workers but I am talking about those who were once in leadership. Stop talking about Cosatu‚” Dlamini said.

Dlamini‚ seen as an ally of President Jacob Zuma‚ earlier alluded to a plot from those within the tripartite alliance to oust him.

Speaking in an interview on Ukhozi FM’s current affairs show on Tuesday evening‚ Dlamini said some of these individuals were working with the media to drive a wedge between him and the rest of the Cosatu leadership‚ and that of the tripartite alliance.

These comments came days after reports emerged that Dlamini did not participate in preparation for Wednesday’s march against state capture.