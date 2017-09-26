Zwide house robbers arrested

Three suspected house robbers were arrested on Tuesday morning following a house robbery at 01:30 in Bukani Street, Zwide.

It is alleged that the five suspects armed with knives kicked open the back door of a house in Bukani Street and forcefully demanded cell phones from the home owner.

They managed to take three cell phones from the house before fleeing the scene.

Members of the Motherwell Operational Command Centre that were on crime prevention patrols close by, responded to the robbery complaint a few minutes after an alert was made by the complainant.

On them entering Radasi Street, Zwide, they spotted five male suspects running and managed to apprehend three of them. The other two managed to escape.

On searching the three suspects, one of the stolen cell phones was found in their possession and the three suspects were arrested.

The suspects aged 18, 21 and 25 have been charged with house robbery as well as possession of stolen property. They will appear before the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 27 September 2017.