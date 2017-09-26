Tables turned on ‘shooting victim’ in Forest Hill attack

Three men who claimed to be victims of a random shooting incident were actually attempting to attack a woodcutter in Forest Hill when they were shot at – something conveniently omitted when a complaint was laid – police said yesterday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the attempted attack on the woodcutter took place at about 4pm on Saturday.

The 42-year-old man was cutting wood in the bushes when he was accosted by three men, one of whom rushed at him with a knife.

The man started to run and fired a warning shot, Naidu said. However, the suspects continued to chase the man, who fired more shots as he fled.

Naidu said nothing was stolen but the woodcutter opened a case of attempted robbery at Humewood Police Station.

At about 5pm on the same day a man laid an attempted murder complaint on behalf of his brother at the Walmer Police Station.