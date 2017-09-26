Tables turned on ‘shooting victim’ in Forest Hill attack
Three men who claimed to be victims of a random shooting incident were actually attempting to attack a woodcutter in Forest Hill when they were shot at – something conveniently omitted when a complaint was laid – police said yesterday.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the attempted attack on the woodcutter took place at about 4pm on Saturday.
The 42-year-old man was cutting wood in the bushes when he was accosted by three men, one of whom rushed at him with a knife.
The man started to run and fired a warning shot, Naidu said. However, the suspects continued to chase the man, who fired more shots as he fled.
Naidu said nothing was stolen but the woodcutter opened a case of attempted robbery at Humewood Police Station.
At about 5pm on the same day a man laid an attempted murder complaint on behalf of his brother at the Walmer Police Station.
“According to police information, the brother of the person who was shot [in the stomach] alleged that they were shot at by an unknown person in Walmer location.
“Detectives at SAPS Humewood immediately followed up on the case in Walmer and it was established that no gunshots were heard or fired in the vicinity of Walmer, as claimed by the complainant.”
Naidu said that on further investigation it was established that the men had been lying.
“The person who was shot was the person who attempted to attack the 42-yearold in Forest Hill,” she said.
Police arrested the three suspects, aged between 24 and 26, and opened a case of attempted robbery against them.
“A charge of perjury will be added to the [charges against the] suspect who attempted to open the case of attempted murder at the Walmer Police Station.”
On Saturday night, a 62-year-old man was beaten to death with a hammer and his friend severely injured, also in Forest Hill.