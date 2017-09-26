SA teenagers among world’s grumpiest in early morning
Two teenage sisters. One household. A yin-yang of moods.
Durban teen Colleen Simon‚ 17‚ loves the quietness of early mornings and‚ according to her mother Melani‚ is a “breeze” at sunrise.
Her stepsister Kaylise‚ 17‚ on the other hand hates the sun on her face and refuses to wake up‚ forcing her mom to throw water in her face to get her out of bed.
She is among thousands of South Africans found to be among the world’s grumpiest teenagers at daybreak.
According to Sleep Cycle – a Swedish smartphone application that analyses a phone’s accelerometer to identify sleep phases by tracking movements in bed – South African teenagers’ morning mood levels dropped drastically in August.
Most of the more than 55 000 local teenage users used the angry emoji to rate their mood immediately after waking up.
The grumpiest teens‚ according to the app‚ were in Turkey‚ Austria‚ Poland‚ Brazil and South Africa. The happiest hailed from Saudi Arabia‚ Ireland‚ Russia‚ New Zealand and Norway.
Sleep experts attribute the mood swing in August to the start of the new school term.
Clinical neurophysiologist Baxolele Ngcemu said teenagers generally suffered from delayed sleep phase school holidays.
“This is caused by them being allowed to sleep a bit later during the holidays than they normally would during mid-term.
“This disorder basically means they would have shifted their body clock by a few hours which then makes it difficult for them to be wide awake early in the morning.”
While adolescent hormones can be blamed for volatile friend to fiend mood swings‚ science can also share some of the responsibility for grumpy teens.
University of Cape Town sleep scientist at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa‚ Rob Henst‚ said teenagers were naturally evening people.
They felt tired later in the evening and became alert later in the morning compared to older folk.
“This is caused by their innate circadian clock‚ but also because of their social life‚ which affects their circadian clock.
“When a teenager is allowed to go to bed and wake up at their preferred time – which would have happened in July during the holiday – they may go to bed at a time at which they feel tired‚ and they may get up at a time they feel more alert.”
The teenagers would have thus felt well rested and in a good mood in July.
“But at the time the teenager was still asleep in July‚ the teenager in August must be awake and get ready for school‚ this is the second reason a person may feel tired,” Henst said.