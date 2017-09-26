Two teenage sisters. One household. A yin-yang of moods.

Durban teen Colleen Simon‚ 17‚ loves the quietness of early mornings and‚ according to her mother Melani‚ is a “breeze” at sunrise.

Her stepsister Kaylise‚ 17‚ on the other hand hates the sun on her face and refuses to wake up‚ forcing her mom to throw water in her face to get her out of bed.

She is among thousands of South Africans found to be among the world’s grumpiest teenagers at daybreak.

According to Sleep Cycle – a Swedish smartphone application that analyses a phone’s accelerometer to identify sleep phases by tracking movements in bed – South African teenagers’ morning mood levels dropped drastically in August.

Most of the more than 55 000 local teenage users used the angry emoji to rate their mood immediately after waking up.

The grumpiest teens‚ according to the app‚ were in Turkey‚ Austria‚ Poland‚ Brazil and South Africa. The happiest hailed from Saudi Arabia‚ Ireland‚ Russia‚ New Zealand and Norway.