Residents on high alert following Schoenmakerskop attack

Schoenmakerskop residents are on high alert following a brutal attack on two residents last night which left one dead and the other critically injured.

The horrifying scene was discovered by a member of the Schoenmakerskop Neighbourhood Watch who received a panicked call from resident, Rheta Taylor, who informed the patroller Greg Kerr that a resident had been attacked.

While Taylor and another resident attended to the female victim’s multiple head wounds, Kerr proceeded to inform police and Atlas security about the incident.

While inspecting the scene in search of the female’s partner who resides at the home, the Atlas security guard on scene informed Kerr that the male victim had been killed and his lifeless body left in the kitchen.

Kerr together with the rest of the residents and security subsequently vacated the house in anticipation of the police’s arrival. The female victim was taken to Life St George’s Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The Herald will not yet name the victims as the family has not been notified.