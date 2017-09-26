What are you prepared to pay for cranberries‚ kiwi and a single scoop of ice cream?

Thanks to the international auditing firm KPMG‚ and the South African Revenue Service‚ the Guptas were able to have all their wedding dessert and eat it – all without paying a cent.

That’s because you, the taxpayer, picked up the bill‚ not only for venue hire‚ waiters‚ cooks and candlestick holders‚ but also for their after-dinner sweeties and morning fruit platters.

Invoices from the Guptas’ R30-million Sun City wedding‚ which are contained in a tranche of leaked family e-mails‚ paint an astonishing picture about the family’s exorbitant sweet tooth.

Invoices from the Guptas’ company Linkway Trading – which KPMG helped write off as a business expense – show that guests were presented a delicious sounding – and pricey – platter of dessert options.

Hazelnut milk Lindor truffles alone set taxpayers back R13 088. But the chocolates were not the most expensive things on the menu for the three-day wedding.