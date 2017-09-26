Panayiotou trial postponed after brief appearance

The murder trial of businessman Christopher Panayiotou will proceed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday morning.

The matter had been due to start on Tuesday following a three-month break, however, it was postponed when his lawyers indicated that they needed to travel to East London to consult with a surprise expert witness.

Defence Advocate Terry Price SC also told Judge Dayalin Chetty he would call three witnesses, including Panayiotou’s mistress, Chanelle Coutts, to testify on his behalf.

The courtroom gallery was once again packed with members of the media, as well as the Panayiotou and Inggs families.

Panayiotou, 30, is accused of orchestrating his wife Jayde’s murder in April 2015.

The Uitenhage teacher was kidnapped from outside her Kabega Park home and shot dead in KwaNobuhle.