New Brighton man to remain in custody for own safety

A New Brighton man accused of kidnapping, raping and attempting to murder two little girls on Thursday last week, will remain in custody for his own safety, a court heard on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old made a brief appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court while angry community members protested outside.

He cannot be named until he pleads to the rape counts.

The case against him was meanwhile postponed to October 5 for further investigation.

He is accused of luring the two girls, aged five and six, into his home after sending them to the cafe to buy sweets.

It is alleged that he then tied the friends up and savagely stabbed and raped them.