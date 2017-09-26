Narrow escape for ambushed security team

An Atlas Security Services driver and his assistant were ambushed by two gunmen who opened fire on them while on patrol in Kleinskool in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas last night.

A shotgun and a 9mm pistol were used in the ambush, in which the 24-year-old driver and his 26-year-old assistant were lucky to escape with their lives.

The driver was taken to hospital to have bits of glass from the vehicle’s shattered window removed from his eyes, while his assistant was treated for shock.

The drama unfolded shortly before 6pm. Atlas Security Services operations manager Monty Montgomery said the pair were on duty when they were ambushed.

“A man with a shotgun came out from nowhere and shot once,” Montgomery said.