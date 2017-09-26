Metro told not to hire unregistered contractors

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality must implement remedial action to ensure that unregistered builders are not given tenders for housing projects.

This was noted after a Port Elizabeth couple, owners of a construction company, took the municipality to court after they did not receive money they believed was owed to them.

The case between Goba-Gcora Construction and the municipality – with the public protector listed as an interested party – was concluded last week.

The lengthy battle between the municipality and Sipho Gcora and Khuselwa GobaGcora, owners of the construction company, dates back to 2009, when the company was employed as a subcontractor for WK Construction, which was appointed by the metro to construct RDP houses in KwaNobuhle.

The couple took their plea to then public protector Thuli Madonsela when they did not receive full payment for services, with the amount due being estimated by Madonsela at between R28.5-million and R53-million with interest.

The Herald previously reported that the company had been employed to construct 1 435 houses, but money paid over to the metro from the provincial Department of Human Settlements for this project had not been paid to them in full.

The municipality said in court papers that all the money had been paid over to the main contractor.

According to Madonsela’s report, the “alleged maladministration of the municipality” in this regard had “allegedly resulted in the complainant suffering prejudice”.