Game on for World Cup bid
SA heavyweights aim for edge over Ireland and France as 2023 hosts
South Africa, Ireland and France all promised millions in the bank, great stadiums and “the best tournament ever” before figuratively plucking on the emotional heartstrings as they sought to earn the right to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
The Irish, who have never been the main host, are the bookmakers’ favourite, ahead of South Africa, which hosted a tournament against an extraordinary emotional, social and political backdrop in 1995, with 2007 hosts France the outsider ahead of yesterday’s presentations in London.
The host nation for the 10th edition of the event will be announced on November 15 and it would be a huge surprise if the Council of the World Rugby governing body were to go against the World Cup board, which will declare its recommended candidate on October 31.
The sight of Nelson Mandela in a Springbok shirt presenting the Webb Ellis Cup to Francois Pienaar as South Africa triumphed on home soil in 1995 is probably the most iconic image in the tournament’s history.
Pienaar was in London as part of the bid party yesterday and said of 1995: “It was insane, incredible . . . not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the impact it would have on our country.”
South Africa, which successfully hosted soccer’s World Cup in 2010, has the infrastructure and “destination appeal” for fans, though political instability, magnified since the government withdrew support for Durban’s 2022 Commonwealth Games bid, would appear its weak link.
Deputy President Cyril Ramathe phosa, however, said there should be no concerns.
“As a young democracy we are very robust,” he said.
“There is a lot of political debate and some of it might scare people.
“But what we are all sure about is [ensuring] that the principles and values of our hard-won democracy and constitution will remain stable and lasting.”
A high-powered delegation promised World Rugby Council chiefs in London yesterday that South Africa would deliver the biggest and best World Cup if they were given the green light to host global showpiece in 2023.
South Africa rolled out all the big guns as they made their case.
A South African Rugby World Cup would be a win for the sport, for supporters and for the players, delegates were told in a 50-minute presentation led by Ramaphosa, and including Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi.
“South Africa ticks every single box of the financial, commercial and logistical requirements of the host, but we go way beyond the minimum requirements, to set us apart as a candidate,” SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said.
“We were asked to provide a minimum guarantee of £120-million (R2.15-billion) but with unqualified support from our government we are offering an extra £40-million (R718-million).
“We were asked to provide eight venues, the smallest of which must have a minimum capacity of 15 000, but we offer eight venues – purpose-built for rugby and requiring no upgrading – with the smallest one offering a capacity of 43 500.
“And we will host the largestever Rugby World Cup final with 87 436 fans at the National Stadium in Johannesburg.
“Our stadiums allow us to place more tickets on sale than ever before; a South African Rugby World Cup would make available 2.9 million seats – 400 000 more than the highly successful England 2015 tournament.
“But, most importantly,” Roux said, “this will be the most player centric tournament ever – it will be unprecedented in comfort, convenience and support.
“Player performance will be optimal, given the ideal playing conditions, world-class match venues and training facilities, and a match schedule with low travel impact – 85% of pool matches will be played in a team’s home base.”
Thirdly, the travelling fans would enjoy unique visitor experiences and a favourable exchange rate.
Ramaphosa spoke of the power of rugby to unite peoples.
“In 1995, the Rugby World Cup cemented the bonds between our diverse people,” he said.
“In 2023, we hope to use the Rugby World Cup to inspire and unite not only South Africans, but the global community of nations.
“In a world facing the threat of polarisation, intolerance and indifference, South Africa is best poised to demonstrate that rugby can break barriers, create hope and unite humanity.”
Nxesi said: “South Africa’s bid is simple. We promise to make World Rugby proud by hosting an unforgettable celebration of rugby that delivers on every single bid requirement.
“We have a deep and burning desire to host this tournament – not just for South Africa but for rugby.
“We want to share our passion with the world and provide the sport with a carnival that’s vibrantly African, which will engulf our country, capture a continent and inspire the world.”
The 2015 World Cup in England set records in terms of ticket sales, TV viewing figures and income but Japan, hosts of the first Asian World Cup in 2019, will make much less money.
Consequently, cash was a big feature of all three 2023 bids, with each making a big issue of their governmental financial securities and guaranteed profits, as well as great existing stadiums and minimal travel – meaning points of difference needed to be found elsewhere.
The French bid included the idea that teams knocked out in the pool stage would be invited to stay through the tournament as guests and they would, also for the first time, include a closing ceremony.
French Sports Minister Laura Flessel said that hosting the event along with the already-secured 2024 Olympics would provide “synergies of organisation” and that despite recent bomb attacks, security was an equal concern of all the bidders.
Slightly bizarrely, the bid party included the young sons of the late New Zealand rugby superstar Jonah Lomu.
One was born in Marseille, where Lomu played three matches in 2009-10.
Ireland hosted matches in the 1991 and 1999 World Cups, principally hosted by Wales and England, but is now bidding for sole rights for by far the biggest sporting event to be held there.
The Irish have been buoyed by the opportunity of using previously unavailable Gaelic sports stadiums, highlighted by Dublin’s 82 000-capacity Croke Park.
While French President Emmanuel Macron was “too busy” to attend, Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in London: “I wouldn’t have missed this for the world.
“This bid represents the hopes and aspirations of the entire island of Ireland,” he said, reinforcing how rugby was one of the few sports where the north and south played as a combined national team and how the tournament would galvanise the country’s far-flung diaspora.
Varadkar said he had addressed World Rugby’s questions about any potential impact of Brexit and its uncertainties, making it clear that the Common Travel Area between the Republic and Northern Ireland would remain in place, while ambassador and former captain Brian O’Driscoll said the bid’s biggest draw was the fan and player experience.
– Reuters