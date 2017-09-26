Game on for World Cup bid

SA heavyweights aim for edge over Ireland and France as 2023 hosts

South Africa, Ireland and France all promised millions in the bank, great stadiums and “the best tournament ever” before figuratively plucking on the emotional heartstrings as they sought to earn the right to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Irish, who have never been the main host, are the bookmakers’ favourite, ahead of South Africa, which hosted a tournament against an extraordinary emotional, social and political backdrop in 1995, with 2007 hosts France the outsider ahead of yesterday’s presentations in London.

The host nation for the 10th edition of the event will be announced on November 15 and it would be a huge surprise if the Council of the World Rugby governing body were to go against the World Cup board, which will declare its recommended candidate on October 31.

The sight of Nelson Mandela in a Springbok shirt presenting the Webb Ellis Cup to Francois Pienaar as South Africa triumphed on home soil in 1995 is probably the most iconic image in the tournament’s history.

Pienaar was in London as part of the bid party yesterday and said of 1995: “It was insane, incredible . . . not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the impact it would have on our country.”

South Africa, which successfully hosted soccer’s World Cup in 2010, has the infrastructure and “destination appeal” for fans, though political instability, magnified since the government withdrew support for Durban’s 2022 Commonwealth Games bid, would appear its weak link.

Deputy President Cyril Ramathe phosa, however, said there should be no concerns.

“As a young democracy we are very robust,” he said.

“There is a lot of political debate and some of it might scare people.

“But what we are all sure about is [ensuring] that the principles and values of our hard-won democracy and constitution will remain stable and lasting.”

A high-powered delegation promised World Rugby Council chiefs in London yesterday that South Africa would deliver the biggest and best World Cup if they were given the green light to host global showpiece in 2023.

South Africa rolled out all the big guns as they made their case.

A South African Rugby World Cup would be a win for the sport, for supporters and for the players, delegates were told in a 50-minute presentation led by Ramaphosa, and including Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi.

“South Africa ticks every single box of the financial, commercial and logistical requirements of the host, but we go way beyond the minimum requirements, to set us apart as a candidate,” SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said.