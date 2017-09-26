Schools, mines, municipalities joining national protest tomorrow

Schools‚ municipalities and mines are expected to be disrupted tomorrow as members of Cosatu march against state capture and corruption.The one-day strike is aimed at making the ANC address workers’ concerns over the looting of state coffers.

It will be followed by another in October‚ when Cosatu members plan to take to the streets over job losses which have been attributed directly to state capture.

This week’s strike‚ to be supported by off-duty police and nurses‚ will see people march on the country’s various city halls‚ banks‚ the Chamber of Mines‚ Eskom and offices of provincial premiers and the South African Local Government Association.

Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla said: “Our member unions are ensuring that teachers‚ nurses‚ miners and municipal workers will down tools.

“There will be a total shutdown of schools and municipalities.”

He said they had appealed to workers who are not Cosatu members‚ to join them.

“Corruption not only affects Cosatu members. Every South African regardless of who you are is impacted by state capture.

“Once President Jacob Zuma goes‚ all South Africans will be left with footing the hefty corruption bill which he will leave behind.

“It will be up to us to pick up the pieces of society once it implodes.”