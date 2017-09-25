Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has lashed out at the provincial government‚ accusing them of failing to pay him what he deserves.

The monarch was speaking at a King Shaka Zulu commemoration in Stanger‚ north of Durban‚ on Sunday.

The king bemoaned what he described as a lack of financial recognition‚ saying that he received no “stipend” from the state.

Zwelithini cashes in an annual salary of over R1million and is allocated a budget of nearly R60 million by the office of the KwaZulu-Natal Premier.

“There’s no money I get from the government‚ because even the provincial government doesn’t recognise me‚” he said.

“I don’t get a stipend…there is no money I get from government. I don’t get paid because the provincial government doesn’t recognise me and the stipend I deserve as the Zulu King‚” he added.

The financial affairs of the king and the royal household were brought into sharp focus in April during the provincial budget speech.

The Royal Household — which is a sub-programme falling under the office of the premier following the abolishment of the Royal Household Department in December 2014 — received R58.8-million in the 2017/18 year.

Some R16.5-million of that was ring fenced for the Royal Household Trust to cater for the remuneration of staff‚ seven board members‚ as well as the queens’ expenses‚ including travel and accommodation.

The budget allocation to the monarch has previously drawn consternation.

During his budget speech‚ Premier Willies Mchunu said that the Royal Household Trust was fundamentally responsible for fundraising and commercialisation of the king’s grazing land.

“So far there has not been any visible achievement in fundraising activities and this matter will be addressed with the Trust as a matter of urgency with a view to improve the work of the Trust in this aspect‚” he said.