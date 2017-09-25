Two die as bullets fly in Helenvale
Two suspected Upstand Dogs gangsters were shot dead on Saturday, as bullets whizzed through the streets of Helenvale after rival gang members clashed in Pott Street.
The provincial gang investigation unit is on the hunt for those involved in the shooting at 1.45pm.
Linton Bannas, 23, and Justin Valentine, 23, were both shot in the chest.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said six suspected members of the Upstand Dogs gang were driving in Pott Street when they were spotted by three members of the New Kids gang, who started shooting at their bakkie.
“As they [Upstand Dogs] approached Pott Street, three members from the New Kids gang, who were standing on the pavement, started shooting,” she said.
The suspected Upstand Dogs members jumped out of the bakkie and attempted to flee.
“Bannas sustained an injury to his chest and died prior to arrival at the hospital,” Naidu said.
“As the suspects ran down Pienaar Street, they continued to fire shots.
“Valentine was subsequently fatally wounded.”
Police appealed to residents to assist in tracing the suspects.
Naidu said all information would be handled in strict confidence.