Top neurosurgeon settles in Bay

Kenyan doctor gives up plan to move to US to develop Livingstone facility

He was going to settle in the US permanently, but a request to take care of just two more cases led brain surgeon Dr Kadhya David Muballe to open a whole new chapter for neurosurgery in Port Elizabeth.

Muballe – who has impressed colleagues with his willingness to go far more than just the extra mile – has now settled in the city he has come to love and will start to develop a department of neurosurgery at Livingstone Hospital.

Over the past year, whenever the director of clinical services for Livingstone, Dr Mojalefa Maseloa, had patients too unstable to be transported but in urgent need of brain surgery, Muballe would arrive at the hospital and offer to do the life-saving procedures – often up to six hours long – for free.

Both Maseloa and hospital chief executive Thulane Madonsela were grateful and more than a little surprised at the generosity and dedication of the softly spoken Kenyan doctor.

“I kept on saying to Maseloa, ‘we must pay the man. He can’t carry on working like this’,” Madonsela said.

The internationally trained Muballe – a super-specialist holding an MBChB, two MMEDs in surgery and neurosurgery, a PHD, a diploma in neurosurgery and a post-graduate qualification in neurosurgery, this from the South African College of Medicine – returned from Seattle a month ago to take up a full-time position as head of the department of neurosurgery at Livingstone.

He spoke of his deep emotional dedication to training more neurosurgeons and bringing about a highly functioning department of neurosurgery.

“When I studied in Kenya, my motivation was just to become a better doctor, but then there was this child who had an accident,” Muballe said.

“You could feel the fracture in his skull. He was only two years old. He was in a coma, but woke up eventually. At the time the hospital’s CAT scan was broken.

“The specialist said he could not operate without a CAT scan and the child died. I knew we would have been able to help him.”

After qualifying as a general surgeon at the Kenyatta Hospital in Nairobi, Muballe completed a fellowship in neurosurgery at the Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.