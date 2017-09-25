Teen killed, two wounded

A teenager was shot dead and two people were wounded in a suspected gang shooting at the Gelvandale SPAR yesterday morning.

Police have linked the incident to the double murder in a Helenvale street on Saturday, when two men were shot – allegedly by members of the New Kids gang.

Yesterday, Angelo Booysen, 16, and a friend, 44, were washing cars in the Gelvandale SPAR parking lot when two gunmen approached.

The pair started running away when they saw the gunmen, police spokeswoman Priscilla Naidu said.