Teen killed, two wounded
A teenager was shot dead and two people were wounded in a suspected gang shooting at the Gelvandale SPAR yesterday morning.
Police have linked the incident to the double murder in a Helenvale street on Saturday, when two men were shot – allegedly by members of the New Kids gang.
Yesterday, Angelo Booysen, 16, and a friend, 44, were washing cars in the Gelvandale SPAR parking lot when two gunmen approached.
The pair started running away when they saw the gunmen, police spokeswoman Priscilla Naidu said.
“They were chased and the 44-year-old man was shot in the leg. However, Booysen sustained several gunshots,” she said.
The shooters then drove off in a silver-grey vehicle.
“Booysen was declared dead,” Naidu said.
“During the shooting, an innocent bystander, aged 30, was wounded in the leg.”
No arrests had been made yet, but the police had certain information, Naidu said.