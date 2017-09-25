Residents say prayer on deadly PE road
A notorious stretch of road linking Motherwell to Kwazakhele saw a total of 1 305 accidents and 20 deaths between January last year and July this year, prompting residents to hold a prayer session on the M17 yesterday.
In a desperate bid to attract the attention of authorities, more than 200 Methodist Church of Southern Africa Wesley Guild members descended on the road in a procession before laying a wreath to remember the lives lost.
Port Elizabeth North Circuit president the Rev Lwandiso Mbelebele said they hoped the prayer session would encourage motorists to drive safely.
“We have noted that there have been many accidents on this road and they involve a lot of young people due to things like drinking and driving.
“We approached the traffic department in the hope that they would put up traffic signs or traffic calming speed humps,” Mbelebele said.
Apart from reckless driving and disregard for traffic regulations, the situation is further exacerbated by staff shortages at the traffic department, according to the department’s Superintendent Livingston Simakuhle, who also joined the procession.
Simakuhle said due to staff shortages, the department could not monitor the roads at night, which was when most accidents happened. “We don’t have a 24-hour cover shift.” Simakuhle said he hoped the erection of streetlights along the road would help to reduce the number of incidents.
The Herald spent the past four days monitoring the stretch and only spotted three traffic officials on Thursday.
During this time, the newspaper saw more than 44 traffic violations. Some of the more common incidents of reckless driving included:
Vehicles trying to overtake four or more cars at the same time;
Jikeleza taxis using the designated bus stops, forcing the buses to stop in the road, further blocking traffic flow;
Jikeleza taxis and other vehicles randomly stopping in the middle of the road to pick up and drop off passengers; and
Vehicles driving into oncoming traffic to overtake buses and other cars.
At one point on Thursday, a vehicle tried to overtake The Herald’s vehicle but was forced onto the shoulder of the road as there was no space for it to pass.
Jikeleza taxis were also spotted frequently breaking down or running out of petrol – causing traffic congestion. Many streetlights were not working. Safety and security portfolio head John Best said the city was looking into putting up speed traps at some dangerous intersections after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had given special consent.
“The major problem on that road is speeding – the M17 has been a problem for many years.”
Best said the metro police and SAPS frequently held roadblocks on the M17.
The so-called ghost squad had also been working on the road, he said, but he could not confirm if the traffic department was faced with staff shortages.
Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said while regular patrols and roadblocks were conducted on the M17, road users had to play an active role.
“We need them to obey traffic laws to prevent these unnecessary deaths.
“We already have road safety awareness campaigns that we run with different communities and stakeholders.”
Yesterday’s procession was also joined by residents who said they had lost family members on the M17.
Nothemba Tengwa, of Kwazakhele, said: “I was very touched when I heard there would be a prayer for this road after my aunt died here last year.
“She was a passenger and the driver decided to overtake right at the bend in the road.
“I would appreciate it if the drivers would drive safely and also to see the municipality erect some traffic signs.”
Motherwell NU6 resident Avela Ntlonze said she feared for her life every time she commuted to and from work on the M17.
“Sometimes the jikelezas only have one headlight, making it difficult to see in the dark,” Ntlonze said.