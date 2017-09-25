Residents say prayer on deadly PE road

A notorious stretch of road linking Motherwell to Kwazakhele saw a total of 1 305 accidents and 20 deaths between January last year and July this year, prompting residents to hold a prayer session on the M17 yesterday.

In a desperate bid to attract the attention of authorities, more than 200 Methodist Church of Southern Africa Wesley Guild members descended on the road in a procession before laying a wreath to remember the lives lost.

Port Elizabeth North Circuit president the Rev Lwandiso Mbelebele said they hoped the prayer session would encourage motorists to drive safely.

“We have noted that there have been many accidents on this road and they involve a lot of young people due to things like drinking and driving.

“We approached the traffic department in the hope that they would put up traffic signs or traffic calming speed humps,” Mbelebele said.

Apart from reckless driving and disregard for traffic regulations, the situation is further exacerbated by staff shortages at the traffic department, according to the department’s Superintendent Livingston Simakuhle, who also joined the procession.

Simakuhle said due to staff shortages, the department could not monitor the roads at night, which was when most accidents happened. “We don’t have a 24-hour cover shift.” Simakuhle said he hoped the erection of streetlights along the road would help to reduce the number of incidents.

The Herald spent the past four days monitoring the stretch and only spotted three traffic officials on Thursday.

During this time, the newspaper saw more than 44 traffic violations. Some of the more common incidents of reckless driving included:

Vehicles trying to overtake four or more cars at the same time;

Jikeleza taxis using the designated bus stops, forcing the buses to stop in the road, further blocking traffic flow;

Jikeleza taxis and other vehicles randomly stopping in the middle of the road to pick up and drop off passengers; and

Vehicles driving into oncoming traffic to overtake buses and other cars.