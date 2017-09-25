Meat of washed-up whale harvested
An adult humpback whale washed up onto Kiwane Beach, about 46km outside East London along the R72, at the weekend after residents of Kayser’s Beach had spotted the already dead and bloated whale drift past two weeks earlier.
Residents who had heard about the beached whale rushed to the scene and started chopping away to harvest bones, jaw bits, meat and skin, which they claimed would be used for medicinal purposes.
East London Museum principal scientist Kevin Cole confirmed the sighting to be the beached whale.
He warned, however, that any washed-up animal was protected and that it was illegal to take anything from the animal.
“Judging from what I saw [photographs sent to me], the animal must have been dead for quite a while, but the cause of death could not be established,” he said.
“It is very difficult to say how old the animal was, but I would estimate it to be an adult but not fully grown.
“We would discourage anyone from taking anything from it because it could carry bacterial infections or diseases.
“The meat could be unhealthy if consumed.”
Cole said while the washed-up animal did not pose an environmental risk, it could pose a danger while out at sea if small boats collided with it.
Such washed-up animals would take about six to eight weeks to decompose naturally.
The whale has had its intestines partially removed and its skin ripped off, along with other body parts.
One of the men seen harvesting the whale meat, ribs and jaw bones said he had arrived on Friday.
“We came out here early in the morning and started chopping away at the whale for traditional purposes,” he said.
“It is not often that a whale washes up, so when we heard about it we had to come here.
“Over the two days we have been here we have at least managed to get about 400kg of whale meat.”
Another man was seen carrying a rib on his shoulders up to a bakkie where they had about six buckets filled with whale meat, along with four black bags.
His friend said they could not let the opportunity pass them by.
“It is a scarcity to find something like this wash up and it is going to go to waste anyway,” he said.
“We will not be eating it because we believe the whale must have been dead for a while now, but we need it for muti and medicines.”
The pair, along with a host of other men, had pangas, hammers, axes and other tools to assist in deboning the animal.
Cole said: “If anyone sees an animal out at sea or washed up it is best to give us a call because we do keep a register of sightings and other important information helps with our research.”