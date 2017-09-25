Meat of washed-up whale harvested

An adult humpback whale washed up onto Kiwane Beach, about 46km outside East London along the R72, at the weekend after residents of Kayser’s Beach had spotted the already dead and bloated whale drift past two weeks earlier.

Residents who had heard about the beached whale rushed to the scene and started chopping away to harvest bones, jaw bits, meat and skin, which they claimed would be used for medicinal purposes.

East London Museum principal scientist Kevin Cole confirmed the sighting to be the beached whale.

He warned, however, that any washed-up animal was protected and that it was illegal to take anything from the animal.

“Judging from what I saw [photographs sent to me], the animal must have been dead for quite a while, but the cause of death could not be established,” he said.

“It is very difficult to say how old the animal was, but I would estimate it to be an adult but not fully grown.

“We would discourage anyone from taking anything from it because it could carry bacterial infections or diseases.

“The meat could be unhealthy if consumed.”

Cole said while the washed-up animal did not pose an environmental risk, it could pose a danger while out at sea if small boats collided with it.

Such washed-up animals would take about six to eight weeks to decompose naturally.