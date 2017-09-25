Man dies in brutal cemetery attack
Hammer-wielding thugs force way into caravan at caretaker quarters
A 21-year-old man was horrified by the sound of his 62-year-old friend screaming as two attackers beat him to death with a hammer on Saturday night in their caravan home at the Forest Hill Cemetery.
The grisly ordeal unfolded at 11.45pm on Saturday, when two men forced their way through the door of the caravan located on the cemetery caretaker’s quarters premises, which is being rented out by retired businessman Stanford Boucher, 60.
The two suspects, one armed with a hammer, began assaulting the 62-year-old, who has not been named as his next of kin have yet to be notified.
They then turned their attention to Thembalethu Diyati, 21.
Diyati is under observation in an intensive care unit.
The older man succumbed to his injuries and died while being rushed to hospital.
The incident, which lasted about 15 minutes, saw the suspects make off with R50, a cellphone and a green Toyota Tazz belonging to the deceased. No arrests have been made. Boucher, who has been renting the main house on the premises for 17 years, described the incident as terrifying and confusing as neither of the victims was well off and subsequently had minimal valuables.
Speaking from East London yesterday, where he was attending a church conference, Boucher said he allowed Diyati to stay in his caravan as he had been working for him as a gardener since the beginning of the year.
The 62-year-old, who was Diyati’s friend, had only been living in the caravan for about a week, following domestic issues at his previous residence.
“It was unlike anything I had ever seen. I didn’t hear the commotion, but at about midnight I heard knocking on the door,” Boucher said.
“When I opened it, I saw Themba had a hole in his head and blood all over him.
“He could barely stand or talk. I didn’t go to caravan because I was trying to help Themba and actually forgot about the other guy staying there. I helped him into the house and called the cops,” Boucher said.
“The cops arrived soon after and they called an ambulance for Themba.
“It was then that I noticed the Tazz was gone and I asked where the other guy was. He said he was still lying in the caravan.
“When I walked with police to the caravan there was blood leading towards the entrance.
“When I got inside I saw blood everywhere – on the walls the roof, their clothes and the floor.
“The other guy was lying in a very awkward position and I could hear he was suffocating. It was like something out of a movie.”
Boucher said he was, however, forced to leave the scene at 4am to depart for East London.
“The ambulance still wasn’t there by the time I left, but it was too late for him [the 62-year-old] – his injuries were too severe.
“Over the last couple of months, crime has definitely increased at the cemetery.
“In July I woke up to two guys in our room. Luckily I was able to fight off the main robber, while the other one ran away.
“I had only seen the 62-yearold on one occasion during the week he was staying on my premises. But nobody deserves that.”
Speaking from the hospital, in agony and with his head covered in stitches, Diyati said he was fortunate to be alive.
“They hit me with a hammer to the head three times. I did not see them but the two of them viciously attacked me,” he said.
Just before the attack, Diyati said he was speaking to a friend over the phone when suddenly the thugs forcefully opened the door.
DA mayoral committee member for safety and security John Best said: “We are aware of the extent of crime at cemeteries, particularly at Forest Hill as a result of the surrounding bushes.
“We have deployed our security as well as SAPS to patrol them, and that one in particular.
“We have also combined with police to work on an operation to tackle such crime.
“However, there is no security at the facilities after 6pm as no one should be visiting then.
“There are also no physical guards deployed to man these areas during the day.
“This spate of crime will force us to again sit down with police to re-evaluate our approach and identify the issues and areas which need policing.
“It remains a challenge as our security are unable to be everywhere there is crime.”
A police officer who was patrolling the Forest Hill Cemetery yesterday, and asked not be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, echoed Best’s statements.
“I have been patrolling this graveyard for more than three hours, because we have been instructed to pay close attention to these areas. Crime in cemeteries is becoming more regular and more violent.”
Ruwaydin Jansen, 26, who is renting a property on the Forest Hill Cemetery premises adjacent to where the incident took place, said crime in the area had escalated this year.
“I have been living here for 15 years with my parents and this year crime is just out of control.
“There has always been petty theft and things, but now people are being stabbed and killed in the cemetery,” Jansen said.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were investigating a case of murder and house robbery.
She said police were still looking for the missing vehicle, a green Toyota Tazz with a registration number starting with FVP. – Additional reporting by Hendrick Mphande