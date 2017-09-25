Man dies in brutal cemetery attack

Hammer-wielding thugs force way into caravan at caretaker quarters

A 21-year-old man was horrified by the sound of his 62-year-old friend screaming as two attackers beat him to death with a hammer on Saturday night in their caravan home at the Forest Hill Cemetery.

The grisly ordeal unfolded at 11.45pm on Saturday, when two men forced their way through the door of the caravan located on the cemetery caretaker’s quarters premises, which is being rented out by retired businessman Stanford Boucher, 60.

The two suspects, one armed with a hammer, began assaulting the 62-year-old, who has not been named as his next of kin have yet to be notified.

They then turned their attention to Thembalethu Diyati, 21.

Diyati is under observation in an intensive care unit.

The older man succumbed to his injuries and died while being rushed to hospital.

The incident, which lasted about 15 minutes, saw the suspects make off with R50, a cellphone and a green Toyota Tazz belonging to the deceased. No arrests have been made. Boucher, who has been renting the main house on the premises for 17 years, described the incident as terrifying and confusing as neither of the victims was well off and subsequently had minimal valuables.

Speaking from East London yesterday, where he was attending a church conference, Boucher said he allowed Diyati to stay in his caravan as he had been working for him as a gardener since the beginning of the year.

The 62-year-old, who was Diyati’s friend, had only been living in the caravan for about a week, following domestic issues at his previous residence.

“It was unlike anything I had ever seen. I didn’t hear the commotion, but at about midnight I heard knocking on the door,” Boucher said.

“When I opened it, I saw Themba had a hole in his head and blood all over him.

“He could barely stand or talk. I didn’t go to caravan because I was trying to help Themba and actually forgot about the other guy staying there. I helped him into the house and called the cops,” Boucher said.

“The cops arrived soon after and they called an ambulance for Themba.

“It was then that I noticed the Tazz was gone and I asked where the other guy was. He said he was still lying in the caravan.

“When I walked with police to the caravan there was blood leading towards the entrance.

“When I got inside I saw blood everywhere – on the walls the roof, their clothes and the floor.

“The other guy was lying in a very awkward position and I could hear he was suffocating. It was like something out of a movie.”

Boucher said he was, however, forced to leave the scene at 4am to depart for East London.

“The ambulance still wasn’t there by the time I left, but it was too late for him [the 62-year-old] – his injuries were too severe.