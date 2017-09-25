Fond memories of South End

The tour, organised by the South End Museum Trust, formed part the city’s Heritage Day celebrations.

South End, located between the harbour and the city centre, was once a melting pot of cultures before forced removals took place under apartheid’s Group Areas Act.

The neighbourhood was declared a “white” area under the 1950 act, as were many other such neighbourhoods in cities and towns across the country.

All other races were removed and sent to segregated townships.

Houses, shops and streets in South End were demolished and replaced with highway overpasses and gated townhouse complexes.

On Saturday, after South End Museum trustee Ernest Moodaley gave a brief talk on the museum’s history, about 30 guests were taken on a tour of some of the demolished buildings that still lie in ruins.

Places visited included the Pier Street Mosque, St Mary’s Cemetery, the Tramways Building, Lea Place, the Shri Siva Subramanier Aulayam, Cunningham School and Stuart Township.