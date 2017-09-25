Fond memories of South End
Former residents take nostalgic tour of once-vibrant suburb for Heritage Day
Former South End residents – forcibly removed from the suburb by the apartheid government in the 1960s – took a walk down memory lane on Saturday when they visited landmarks in the area.
The tour, organised by the South End Museum Trust, formed part the city’s Heritage Day celebrations.
South End, located between the harbour and the city centre, was once a melting pot of cultures before forced removals took place under apartheid’s Group Areas Act.
The neighbourhood was declared a “white” area under the 1950 act, as were many other such neighbourhoods in cities and towns across the country.
All other races were removed and sent to segregated townships.
Houses, shops and streets in South End were demolished and replaced with highway overpasses and gated townhouse complexes.
On Saturday, after South End Museum trustee Ernest Moodaley gave a brief talk on the museum’s history, about 30 guests were taken on a tour of some of the demolished buildings that still lie in ruins.
Places visited included the Pier Street Mosque, St Mary’s Cemetery, the Tramways Building, Lea Place, the Shri Siva Subramanier Aulayam, Cunningham School and Stuart Township.
Former resident Danny Barth, 76, said the three-hour tour brought back fond memories of the old days in South End.
“This was a mixed community but the apartheid regime removed us without any reason,” Barth said.
“People often laugh when I tell them that I attended a primary school where Humewood Police Station stands today.”
Museum official Colin Abraham, who is also a former resident of the area, said several families lost their livelihood after being kicked out of the suburb.
“Many still harbour a feeling of resentment about the legacy of the Group Areas Act but many have also accepted it and moved on positively.
“We will always cherish the good times in South End. But we appeal to the municipality to restore the crumbling landmarks such as St Mary’s Cemetery,” he said.
Another former resident, Ian Schovell, fondly remembered St Peters Church, which now lies in ruins.
“I was baptised in this church. I got married in this church,” he said.