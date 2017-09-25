Community members nab suspects in shop robbery

Gerald Smith residents in Uitenhage became a shop owner’s unexpected heroes after they apprehended armed robbers moments after they had ransacked his local spaza shop yesterday morning.

At about 7.30am, five men entered Joy Supermarket, where one of the suspects held the owner up at gunpoint while the other four stole a variety of items.

But unbeknown to the gang, residents witnessing the robbery unfold called on additional support from the community to attempt to apprehend the suspects, police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.

“A resident who witnessed the incident summoned help from the community and three of the five men were arrested. A vehicle that the suspects used was left at the scene, while the other two fled on foot.”

Gerald Smith resident Ahfifa Kariem, who was on the scene at the time, said the community did not hesitate to come to the aid of the shop owner.