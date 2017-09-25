Community members nab suspects in shop robbery
Gerald Smith residents in Uitenhage became a shop owner’s unexpected heroes after they apprehended armed robbers moments after they had ransacked his local spaza shop yesterday morning.
At about 7.30am, five men entered Joy Supermarket, where one of the suspects held the owner up at gunpoint while the other four stole a variety of items.
But unbeknown to the gang, residents witnessing the robbery unfold called on additional support from the community to attempt to apprehend the suspects, police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.
“A resident who witnessed the incident summoned help from the community and three of the five men were arrested. A vehicle that the suspects used was left at the scene, while the other two fled on foot.”
Gerald Smith resident Ahfifa Kariem, who was on the scene at the time, said the community did not hesitate to come to the aid of the shop owner.
“The group of about 10 people tackled those guys as soon as they exited the shop,” Kariem said.
“The one with the gun threatened the people when they tried to go for him, so he managed to get away, and one of the others managed to escape in all the drama.
“But it was very impressive to see how quickly they [the community] acted to help the shop owner, who has been operating in this area for years.” Nkohli said the stolen items had been recovered. “The value of the items is not known as they have already been handed back to the owner.
“The three men aged between 21 and 26 will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court [tomorrow] on charges of business robbery.”
Nkohli confirmed, however, that the firearm used in the robbery had not been recovered.