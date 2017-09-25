Cannibalism rebuked as victim buried

More than 300 people turned up to pay their last respects to Thembeka Masumpa, who died after being attacked by a young man who slit her throat and ate some of her flesh.

The 35-year-old mother of one was laid to rest on Saturday in her home village of Nkungwini, about 45km outside KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere).

Meanwhile, her attacker, 23-year-old Aphiwe Mapekula, who died at the Nelson Mandela Central Hospital in Mthatha after he was shot by police as they were trying to arrest him, was also buried in KwaBhaca on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of Thembeka’s moving funeral, her uncle, Headman Masumpa, revealed that the two families had made peace and had helped each other mourn the loss of their children.

“We went there to cry with them and they came here to cry with us,” he said.

“There are no grudges between us and them. They even helped us with preparations for her funeral.”

Meanwhile, Umzimvubu municipality ward councillor Langa Noqhakana, whose constituency includes Nkwungini village, used the occasion to beg young people to stay away from drugs, saying that it turned them into animals.