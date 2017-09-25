Cannibalism rebuked as victim buried
More than 300 people turned up to pay their last respects to Thembeka Masumpa, who died after being attacked by a young man who slit her throat and ate some of her flesh.
The 35-year-old mother of one was laid to rest on Saturday in her home village of Nkungwini, about 45km outside KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere).
Meanwhile, her attacker, 23-year-old Aphiwe Mapekula, who died at the Nelson Mandela Central Hospital in Mthatha after he was shot by police as they were trying to arrest him, was also buried in KwaBhaca on Saturday.
Speaking on the sidelines of Thembeka’s moving funeral, her uncle, Headman Masumpa, revealed that the two families had made peace and had helped each other mourn the loss of their children.
“We went there to cry with them and they came here to cry with us,” he said.
“There are no grudges between us and them. They even helped us with preparations for her funeral.”
Meanwhile, Umzimvubu municipality ward councillor Langa Noqhakana, whose constituency includes Nkwungini village, used the occasion to beg young people to stay away from drugs, saying that it turned them into animals.
“They [drugs] will take you nowhere. Obviously when you use them you behave like an animal,” he told the crowd of mourners.
He said young people should focus on keeping active by playing sport, adding that in his cluster a huge sports field was being constructed by the municipality.
“They [the youth] must also think about forming cooperatives because government and even the municipality is there to fund them.”
Last week, Alfred Nzo district mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu and Umzimvubu mayor Bulelwa Mabhengu visited both the Masumpa and Mapekula families.
In a statement, Mehlomakhulu described Thembeka and Aphiwe’s deaths as shocking, saying it was painful to lose two young lives through such an incident.
Mabhengu, on the other hand, said both mayors would, along with other government departments, facilitate awareness campaigns to ensure that communities became vigilant and proactive in order to prevent such incidents from happening again.
“It is unfortunate that our society has been exposed to one of the most horrific incidents to unfold in our area,” she said.
“It is for this reason that we would like to plead with all communities to unite against this act and proactively rebuke cannibalism.”