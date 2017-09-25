10 killed in horrific weekend accidents

Gruesome collision near Nanaga claims lives of three

At least 10 people died in three separate accidents on Eastern Cape roads this weekend, with a horrific collision occurring just 6km away from the Nanaga Farm Stall yesterday morning.

Three people died in the head-on crash near the farm stall when the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz, with Gauteng licence plates, allegedly overtook a vehicle and then collided seconds later with a white Audi on the R72 at about 9am.

It is alleged the Mercedes driver had tried to overtake on a blind rise. He was taken to St George’s Hospital in Port Elizabeth but two of his three passengers died at the scene. The surviving passenger was taken to Livingstone Hospital. The driver of the Audi was trapped in her car and later died at the scene. Emergency services used the jaws of life to try to rescue her from the wreck. At the scene yesterday, parts from both vehicles were scattered across the road and in nearby bushes. Two of the bodies were covered with foil blankets. Blood could be seen on the outside of both vehicles.

A witness to the accident, Mandla Buso, 53, said it all happened very fast when the Mercedes-Benz driver overtook a car ahead of a blind-rise barrier line. “He immediately collided with an oncoming white car. It was terrible. There were pieces of the vehicles all over the place, while some passengers were trapped inside,” he said. Provincial Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the families of the deceased had yet to be informed of the deaths. In a separate accident, he said four people died on Saturday when a taxi collided with a truck 30km outside Graaff-Reinet. “There were 16 passengers in the taxi. A man and three female passengers in the taxi were declared dead when they arrived at the Midland Hospital.” Kupelo said a fifth passenger was still in a critical condition. The truck driver was not injured in the crash. Meanwhile, three people died after a head-on collision between two vehicles outside Mthatha early on Saturday.