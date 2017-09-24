Three die in head on collision

Three people died in a horror head on collision 17 kilometres from the Nanaga intersection on the R72 on Sunday morning.

A black Mercedes Benz and a white Audi collided killing three people and seriously injuring two others.

The female driver of the Audi, as well as another male and female in the Mercedes were fatally injured and passed away before help arrived.

Two other people, a male and female were trapped with serious injuries in the Mercedes and needed to be extracted by emergency staff before being rushed to hospital.

All persons involved in the accident are adults.