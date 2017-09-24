Seven men arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm

Uitenhage police arrested seven men and confiscated a firearm after pulling off a suspicious vehicle on Saturday morning.

The police spotted and pulled off a blue VW Jetta driving in Mitchell Street, Uitenhage, as it matched the description of a vehicle seen driving away from a murder scene, in ZK Matthews Street, KwaNobuhle, earlier on Saturday morning.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered a firearm.

They nabbed seven occupants and seized an unlicensed fireman.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the firearm was stolen in Uitenhage a month ago.

The seven men aged between 20 and 51, will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 26 September 2017 on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearm with a possibility of adding a murder charge.