Rusty Rhino spices up meals

Celebrity chef Ruben Riffel charms young patients with tasty treats, writes Estelle Ellis

Mealtimes will never be dull again after celebrity chef Ruben Riffel introduced the Rusty the Rhino nutrition programme for Netcare Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth and Cuyler Clinic in Uitenhage.

Riffel – who is the ambassador for the Rusty the Rhino initiative – said at Netcare Greenacres this week that he was delighted to be part of it.

“Food must bring people joy and I support this programme because it makes children happy. I have children myself and, being a father, I know children are often very particular about the food they are prepared to tr y,” Riffel said.

“Sometimes I think the parents are more impressed with me being here than the children,” he laughed.

The Rusty the Rhino programme was developed by Medirest, a company in the Compass Group.

Medirest chef Justin Jade said they had adapted the Rusty the Rhino concept from a similar initiative in the United States which used a moose as the central character.

“Nobody here even knew what a moose was, so we decided to use a rhino instead,” Jade said.

The food is a far cry from traditional hospital food and even includes rhino-shaped cookies, lots of fruit and fun-shaped sandwiches.