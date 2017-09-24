Rusty Rhino spices up meals
Celebrity chef Ruben Riffel charms young patients with tasty treats, writes Estelle Ellis
Mealtimes will never be dull again after celebrity chef Ruben Riffel introduced the Rusty the Rhino nutrition programme for Netcare Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth and Cuyler Clinic in Uitenhage.
Riffel – who is the ambassador for the Rusty the Rhino initiative – said at Netcare Greenacres this week that he was delighted to be part of it.
“Food must bring people joy and I support this programme because it makes children happy. I have children myself and, being a father, I know children are often very particular about the food they are prepared to tr y,” Riffel said.
“Sometimes I think the parents are more impressed with me being here than the children,” he laughed.
The Rusty the Rhino programme was developed by Medirest, a company in the Compass Group.
Medirest chef Justin Jade said they had adapted the Rusty the Rhino concept from a similar initiative in the United States which used a moose as the central character.
“Nobody here even knew what a moose was, so we decided to use a rhino instead,” Jade said.
The food is a far cry from traditional hospital food and even includes rhino-shaped cookies, lots of fruit and fun-shaped sandwiches.
“Our goal is to make the children smile every day,” Jade said.
He said Fridays would become special days at the hospitals when they would celebrate Rusty Fridays.
Meals are served on trays and crockery is decorated with Rusty the Rhino’s smiling face.
Jade said meals would be served by staff members wearing Rusty the Rhino-branded aprons and caps, while colouring-in materials and other fun activities were part of the programme to keep children entertained while in hospital.
While Rusty himself this week very bravely navigated the Netcare Greenacres revolving door and lift, the little patients at the paediatric ward needed some persuasion not to be too scared of the huge rhino mascot.
However, he soon won them over by handing out cupcakes, plastic buckets full of treats and balloons.
Riffel, on the other hand, had no such problems and patiently posed for pictures with moms, dads and staff and handed out balloons and sweets while carrying a huge, colourful cake.
As part of the Rusty the Rhino initiative, children also receive certificates for bravery when they are discharged from hospital and stickers for taking their medicine.