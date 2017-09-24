Fewer black rhinos poached

The loss of calves when mothers are killed has to be factored into losses, writes Guy Rogers

Of the 79 rhinos killed by poachers in the Eastern Cape since the rhino war began with the first animal shot dead at Shamwari in December 2008 – only six have been black rhinos.

The figure emerged this week on the eve of World Rhino Day yesterday from records presented by provincial environment department law enforcement director Div de Villiers, who was speaking at a function hosted by Wilderness Foundation Africa. The statistic is good news for the Eastern Cape, which is a global stronghold of the black rhino sub-species. While about 20 000 endangered white rhinos survived, there were just 5 300 critically endangered black rhinos left and local conservation authorities were consequently particularly concerned when a black rhino was lost, he said. Habitat and character both played a role, with relatively placid white rhinos usually grazing out in the open, and the notoriously truculent black rhinos browsing in thick bush. “Black rhinos eat thorns, so they’re always bedonnered [bad tempered],” he laughed. “You have to really know what you’re doing if you’re going to approach a black rhino.” In line with this assessment, the records show that while a range of weapons have been used to immobilise the white rhinos, including AK47s, poison and tranquilising darts – only heavy calibre hunting rifles – .375s and .458s – have been used in the black rhino kills.

Where darts were used, they were chosen because they were quieter than bullets from a gun, he explained. The powerful drug M99 in particular had become the common denominator in a series of incidents many of which the authorities believed were linked to suspects Jabulani, Forget and Skhumbuzo Ndlovu, who were arrested in June. The arrests were flagged by De Villiers as their biggest success yet in the Eastern Cape rhino wars. The trio were controversially released on bail, but they were due to re-appear in the Grahamstown High Court next month, he said. While most of the incidents stemmed from inside information, most of the poachers themselves were “not boertjies or Xhosa but from north of our border, from Zimbabwe and Mozambique”, he said. De Villiers recalled how in 2007 information had come through of a demand for rhino horn building in the Far East and later that year the first prepoaching incidents had been reported in the Eastern Cape. Four horns were seized on a Translux bus, another was stolen from the Amathole Museum in King William’s Town after the thieves used a lasso to snare and haul down a trophy rhino, and two more horns – which turned out to be wood and fibreglass replicas – were sawn off displays in the same museum. De Villiers said the loss of calves which often died after their mothers were shot had to be factored into the poaching toll. “Considering the situation elsewhere in South Africa, we’re doing okay in the Eastern Cape at present but this could change in a second with one hit where they take out a number of rhinos in one go. There’s no room for complacency.”