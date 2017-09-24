ANC Youth League president Collen Maine accepted a half a million rand “donation” from a coal company after promising it he could stop its contract with Eskom being scrapped‚ the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said Eskom had given notice it was planning to terminate its R8-billion contract with Just Coal‚ an Mpumalanga-based company. Owners of the company met with Maine‚ who allegedly promised to find a “political solution” to its problems with Eskom‚ but that this would come at a price — a R500‚000 donation to the ANCYL.

Just Coal‚ owned by billionaire Joe Singh‚ claims to have been “forced” to pay “donations” to many Gauteng politicians and senior Eskom executives‚ the report said.

Maine never delivered the promised “political solution”‚ it said‚ and the contract was subsequently terminated. The company has now turned to parliament and the courts seeking its reinstatement.

Maine yesterday confirmed that he “did receive the donation as requested by myself on behalf of the youth league”. He said it was paid into the youth league’s bank account‚ Sunday Times said.