62-year-old man dies in house robbery

A 62-year-old man succumbed to his injuries while on his way to hospital after a house robbery at the Forest Hill cemetery caretaker’s quarters Saturday night.

Humewood police are on the hunt for two suspects allegedly involved in the house robbery.

According to police information, at about 23:45 on Saturday , the deceased and his friend were inside the caravan sleeping when two unknown men pushed opened the door and entered.

One was armed with a hammer and started assaulting the two men.

The suspects searched the caravan and took cash, a cellphone and a vehicle belonging to the deceased.

Police are still looking for the vehicle, a green Toyota Tazz with the first three numbers starting with FVP.

Next of kin is yet to be informed.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing the vehicle or the suspects is asked to contact D/Cst Ridwaan Baatjies at SAPS Humewood on 0731303018.