Science of the sea in focus at new campus

Learning facility at NMU aimed at protecting oceans, writes Guy Rogers

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) yesterday launched South Africa’s first dedicated ocean sciences campus, aimed at finding ways to protect and sustainably harvest the sea.

A who’s who in the marine science fraternity, supplemented by an array of dignitaries, attended the event, including Eastern Cape rural development MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane, who hailed it as “one of the greatest moments in the history of higher education under the democratic dispensation”.

The multimillion-rand facility includes laboratories, a scubadiving chamber, space to house a fleet of mini-submarines and for tech-experts to work on them.

The intention is that it will pull together estuarine, coastal and deep-sea scientists in a multi-disciplinary centre of excellence to benefit Africa and the globe.

Initiated by NMU vice-chancellor Dr Derrick Swartz, seed funding came from the departments of Science and Technology and Higher Education, with further support from the National Research Foundation and the South African Environmental Observation Network.

Overseas partners offered further aid, led by R144-million from the UK that will fund a milestone marine food security project with case studies off the Eastern Cape and East Africa.

Swartz said as humankind proliferated and put greater pressure on natural resources, more questions abounded.

“Science must resolve these questions and find a way to harvest the resources of the ocean that does not damage it irreparably and in fact restores. If there’s no ocean, there’s no life.”

The research projects being planned at the new campus were not elitist and would benefit the “ocean proletariat”, subsistence fishermen, as well as broader poor communities, he said.