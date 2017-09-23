Science of the sea in focus at new campus
Learning facility at NMU aimed at protecting oceans, writes Guy Rogers
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) yesterday launched South Africa’s first dedicated ocean sciences campus, aimed at finding ways to protect and sustainably harvest the sea.
A who’s who in the marine science fraternity, supplemented by an array of dignitaries, attended the event, including Eastern Cape rural development MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane, who hailed it as “one of the greatest moments in the history of higher education under the democratic dispensation”.
The multimillion-rand facility includes laboratories, a scubadiving chamber, space to house a fleet of mini-submarines and for tech-experts to work on them.
The intention is that it will pull together estuarine, coastal and deep-sea scientists in a multi-disciplinary centre of excellence to benefit Africa and the globe.
Initiated by NMU vice-chancellor Dr Derrick Swartz, seed funding came from the departments of Science and Technology and Higher Education, with further support from the National Research Foundation and the South African Environmental Observation Network.
Overseas partners offered further aid, led by R144-million from the UK that will fund a milestone marine food security project with case studies off the Eastern Cape and East Africa.
Swartz said as humankind proliferated and put greater pressure on natural resources, more questions abounded.
“Science must resolve these questions and find a way to harvest the resources of the ocean that does not damage it irreparably and in fact restores. If there’s no ocean, there’s no life.”
The research projects being planned at the new campus were not elitist and would benefit the “ocean proletariat”, subsistence fishermen, as well as broader poor communities, he said.
Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitian Municipality Athol Trollip said NMU was one of the metro’s key stakeholders and the new campus was a bold step that had his team’s full support.
The ocean economy had huge potential for unlocking opportunities for the youth in the area, especially, he said.
British High Commissioner Nigel Casey said the speed with which the building had been completed for the launch set the tone for Operation Phakisa (hurry up in Sotho), the government programme to grow the ocean economy.
Norwegian ambassador Trine Skymoen said the ocean was a “life support” and over-fishing, plastic waste, climate change and declining biodiversity were among a myriad man-made problems facing it.
“We are causing harm to our environment but also to economies because they make the ocean perform below potential,” she said.
“If we do things wrong, we ruin our resources and spoil opportunities.
“If we do things right we can solve the problems of our time.”
Highlighting the potential of the ocean economy, Finnish deputy head of mission Anna Merrified said one in 100 Finns were employed in the marine sector.
“And our coastline is much shorter than South Africa’s.”
Qoboshiyane said the Eastern Cape had huge potential to unlock an ocean economy.