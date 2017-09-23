Medical equipment dumped at airport
Computers, electricity meters also in pile of rubbish, writes Amir Chetty
Piles of medical equipment, computers, telephones and municipal electricity meters have been found dumped on the bushy outskirts of the Port Elizabeth International Airport. The discovery was made by Algoa Security official Abri Pienaar during a routine patrol.
“About a month ago we were doing a routine patrol of the area when we came across the dumping site,” Pienaar said.
The medical and electronic equipment is still strewn along a dirt road at the back of the airport near Victoria Drive.
Pienaar said they regularly patrolled the area behind the airport as it was a popular escape route for criminals.
“There are many places around here where rubble is illegally dumped, but this is the first time we have come across medical equipment and machinery being dumped,” he said.
Pienaar said they had stopped people from illegally dumping in the area.
“As members of Algoa Security it is in our interest to ensure that our environment is safe and clean,” he said.
“So when incidents like these occur we have been given a number for the municipality which we call to report any such incidents.”
He said the culprit behind the illegal dumping needed to be caught.
“They won’t stop and this is an easy, cheap way for them to do it because it costs money to dump electronic stuff.”
It is unclear when the medical equipment, computers, telephones and municipal electricity meters were dumped.
“It is definitely out of the ordinary to see this kind of stuff just lying on the side of the road,” Pienaar said.
He said he had notified the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and an official had promised to meet him at the site three weeks ago.
Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said an investigation would be conducted.
“The investigation will look at a way of moving the rubble to a more suitable site,” he said.
Health Department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo referred all questions to Compass Medical Waste Services which deals with the department’s waste management, but they failed to respond to queries.
Compass national sales manager Samantha Immelman said, “The company specialises in the containment, collection, treatment and disposal of healthcare risk waste (HCRW),” adding that they do not dispose of any medical equipment and electronics, as was found at the dumpsite.