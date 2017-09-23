Medical equipment dumped at airport

Computers, electricity meters also in pile of rubbish, writes Amir Chetty

Piles of medical equipment, computers, telephones and municipal electricity meters have been found dumped on the bushy outskirts of the Port Elizabeth International Airport. The discovery was made by Algoa Security official Abri Pienaar during a routine patrol.

“About a month ago we were doing a routine patrol of the area when we came across the dumping site,” Pienaar said.

The medical and electronic equipment is still strewn along a dirt road at the back of the airport near Victoria Drive.

Pienaar said they regularly patrolled the area behind the airport as it was a popular escape route for criminals.

“There are many places around here where rubble is illegally dumped, but this is the first time we have come across medical equipment and machinery being dumped,” he said.

Pienaar said they had stopped people from illegally dumping in the area.

“As members of Algoa Security it is in our interest to ensure that our environment is safe and clean,” he said.

“So when incidents like these occur we have been given a number for the municipality which we call to report any such incidents.”